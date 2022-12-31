Navy arrests individual with nearly 1,800kg of Kendu leaves

A lorry carrying over 1,700 kilograms of smuggled ‘Kendu’ (ebony) leaves was intercepted by the Sri Lanka Navy in Duwa, Negombo yesterday (30 Dec.), leading to the arrest of a 44-year-old individual.

Following a special search operation carried out by the Navy, based on a tip-off, a 44-year-old resident of Negombo was arrested with nearly 1797kg of Kendu leaves, in 58 packages.

The operation was mounted by SLNS Kelani in the Western Naval Command, with the assistance of Expeditionary Task Force, in Duwa, Negombo.

Accordingly, the accused, along with the consignment of narcotics and the lorry used to transport it was handed over to the Preventive Unit of the Sri Lanka Customs in Katunayake for onward legal proceedings.