Youth missing, feared drowned in Mahaweli River

January 2, 2023   03:07 pm

A youth who had fallen into the Mahaweli River in the Warathenna area of Hakkinda this morning is reported missing, the police said.

The youth in question, who had gone down to the river to wash his face, was suddenly swept away by strong current and went missing, according to the Katugastota Police.

The missing youth has been identified as Ravindu Lakshitha Wijesinghe, a resident of the Haloluwa area of Kandy, who is aged 29 years.

Although police life-saving teams, together with the local residents have been searching for the missing youth, they have not yet been able to find the victim as of this afternoon (Jan. 02).

The location in question is considered to be one of the most dangerous places in the Mahaweli River, while the local residents claim that hundreds of lives have been lost at the same location.

Katugastota Police are still in search of the missing youth.

