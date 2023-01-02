Cabinet postpones considering proposal to hike electricity tariff

January 2, 2023   07:20 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara has submitted the Cabinet Paper on the proposed revision of electricity tariffs to the Cabinet of Ministers at today’s meeting. 

Meanwhile, it is reported that the Cabinet has postponed considering and reaching a decision on the cabinet paper to next week’s meeting.

In addition, Minister Wijesekara has mentioned that he briefed the ministers on the requirements, proposed tariff structure, energy forecast and finances.

In a Twitter message, he further pointed out that an additional one week was given to the cabinet of ministers for their observations on the proposals.

“Proposed Electricity tariff revision was discussed at the Cabinet meeting held today. Briefed the ministers on the requirements, proposed tariff structure, energy forecast and finances. One week was extended for the cabinet of ministers for their observations on the proposals,” he added.

