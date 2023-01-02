Auto diesel, kerosene prices reduced from midnight today

January 2, 2023   09:50 pm

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has slashed the price of auto diesel and kerosene with effect from midnight today (Jan 02).

Revised prices are as follows:
Auto Diesel – Rs. 405 (reduced by Rs. 15)
Kerosene – Rs. 355 (reduced by Rs. 10)
 
At the same time, Lanka IOC, too, has reduced the price of auto diesel by Rs.15 per litre with effect from midnight today.

However, the prices of petrol and other types of fuel would remain unchanged, both the CEYPETCO and Lanka IOC added.

Back in December 2022, the price of a litre of auto diesel was brought down to Rs. 420 after the CEYPETCO and Lanka IOC announced a price slash of Rs. 10. Meanwhile, the price of a litre of kerosene was at Rs. 365 after the CEYPETCO increased the prices by Rs. 25 in November 2022.

