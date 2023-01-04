Few showers expected in several areas today

January 4, 2023   07:05 am

The Department of Meteorology says a few showers can be expected in Northern, North-Central and Eastern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. It may increase up to 45-50 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Puttalam and Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Puttalam and Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

