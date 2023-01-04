Sri Lanka moving in right direction, top UN official says

United Nations Assistant Secretary-General (ASG), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Assistant Administrator and Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, Kanni Wignaraja has applauded the plans that are underway for Sri Lanka’s social and political development.

She conveyed this during a meeting with Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on Tuesday (Jan 03).

Stating that Sri Lanka is moving in the right direction once again, Wignaraja reassured the UNDP’s continuous support for the island nation.

The focus of the discussion also fell on implementing necessary programs in Sri Lanka to achieve sustainable development goals, a green economy, social harmony and social protection.

PM Gunawardena has briefed Wignaraja about the measures taken to restore the country’s economy, the programs that are in place for long-term infrastructure development and the progress of the reconciliation process.