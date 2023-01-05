Activist Randimal Gamage granted bail

Activist Randimal Gamage granted bail

January 5, 2023   06:28 pm

Randimal Gamage, a frontline activist of the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement, who was arrested this morning (05 Jan.), has been granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court. 

Gamage was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake upon his arrival from Dubai earlier today over the incident where a group of anti-government protesters illegally entered the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) in July last year. 

He was then produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court by the Cinnamon Garden Police. 

Colombo Chief Magistrate Prasanna de Alwis, upon consideration of the facts presented by both the Police and the attorneys representing the accused, ordered Gamage’s release on two surety bails of Rs. 200,000 each. 

The case is due to be recalled on Monday (09 Jan.).

