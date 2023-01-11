LG election: Letter instructing district secretaries to suspend accepting deposits recalled

The letter issued to all district secretaries instructing them to suspend accepting deposits from candidates for the upcoming local government (LG) election has been recalled, the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs & Local Government says.

Earlier today, in a video statement, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa shed light on a letter, signed by the ministerial secretary Neil Bandara Hapuhinna, instructing all district secretaries to stop accepting deposits for the LG election until further notice, pursuant to a decision taken by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The opposition leader also slammed the government for attempting to defer the election.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission reiterated that it is the responsibility of district returning officers, who are appointed as select to make sure the deposits placed by election candidates are accepted.

The letter, addressed to all district returning officers, was issued by the commissioner-general of the election body, Saman Sri Ratnayake.