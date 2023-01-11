LG election: Letter instructing district secretaries to suspend accepting deposits recalled

LG election: Letter instructing district secretaries to suspend accepting deposits recalled

January 10, 2023   10:52 pm

The letter issued to all district secretaries instructing them to suspend accepting deposits from candidates for the upcoming local government (LG) election has been recalled, the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs & Local Government says. 

Earlier today, in a video statement, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa shed light on a letter, signed by the ministerial secretary Neil Bandara Hapuhinna, instructing all district secretaries to stop accepting deposits for the LG election until further notice, pursuant to a decision taken by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The opposition leader also slammed the government for attempting to defer the election.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission reiterated that it is the responsibility of district returning officers, who are appointed as select to make sure the deposits placed by election candidates are accepted.

The letter, addressed to all district returning officers, was issued by the commissioner-general of the election body, Saman Sri Ratnayake.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Electricity Tariff revision cannot be implemented retrospectively - PUCSL

Electricity Tariff revision cannot be implemented retrospectively - PUCSL

Electricity Tariff revision cannot be implemented retrospectively - PUCSL

Sepal Amarasinghe propagated hatred to make money on YouTube, court told

Sepal Amarasinghe propagated hatred to make money on YouTube, court told

Accepting deposits for LG election to be suspended? (English)

Accepting deposits for LG election to be suspended? (English)

Electricity Tariff revision cannot be implemented retrospectively  PUCSL (English)

Electricity Tariff revision cannot be implemented retrospectively  PUCSL (English)

Cabinet nod to call investors to establish oil refinery in Hambantota (English)

Cabinet nod to call investors to establish oil refinery in Hambantota (English)

Proposed electricity tariff revision gets Cabinet nod, effective from Jan 01 (English)

Proposed electricity tariff revision gets Cabinet nod, effective from Jan 01 (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.10

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.10

Egg producers' association met with strong public outcry over unfair prices

Egg producers' association met with strong public outcry over unfair prices