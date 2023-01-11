Seven fishing boats gutted in fire at Lellama

January 11, 2023   09:12 am

At least 07 fishing boats have been destroyed by a fire in the coastal area of Lellama in Modara in the early hours of today (Jan. 11).

The Police Media Division said that the fire had broken out at around 1.30 a.m. today.

Seven fishing boats, 02 more boat engines and some fishing gear have reportedly been destroyed in the fire.

Fire fighters from the Hettiyawatta Fire Brigade together with the police, have managed to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained while Modara Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

