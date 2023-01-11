Qatar Charity reopens Sri Lanka office

The Qatar Charity has reopened its office in Sri Lanka, after the ban imposed by the Sri Lankan government was lifted.

Qatar Charity is the main charitable arm of the Qatar Government and it has a registered office in Sri Lanka, which was banned due to various allegations.

The ban was lifted later after Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wikesekara met the officials of the Qatar Charity on June 30, 2022.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabri mentioned that the Qatar Charity announced humanitarian aid worth US$ 11.7 million for the year 2023.

In a tweet, the Minister has stated that the donation will be allocated to identified areas as per the state’s requirements.

“Announced humanitarian aid worth US$ 11.7 million for the year 2023.This will be allocated to identified areas as per the state’s requirements.Thank you Qatar Charity for stepping up to support the vulnerable”, he tweeted.