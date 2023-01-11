Qatar Charity reopens Sri Lanka office

Qatar Charity reopens Sri Lanka office

January 11, 2023   10:35 pm

The Qatar Charity has reopened its office in Sri Lanka, after the ban imposed by the Sri Lankan government was lifted.

Qatar Charity is the main charitable arm of the Qatar Government and it has a registered office in Sri Lanka, which was banned due to various allegations.

The ban was lifted later after Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wikesekara met the officials of the Qatar Charity on June 30, 2022.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabri mentioned that the Qatar Charity announced humanitarian aid worth US$ 11.7 million for the year 2023.

In a tweet, the Minister has stated that the donation will be allocated to identified areas as per the state’s requirements.

“Announced humanitarian aid worth US$ 11.7 million for the year 2023.This will be allocated to identified areas as per the state’s requirements.Thank you Qatar Charity for stepping up to support the vulnerable”, he tweeted.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Uproar over letter issued by Secretary of Public Administration Ministry on LG polls deposits

Uproar over letter issued by Secretary of Public Administration Ministry on LG polls deposits

Uproar over letter issued by Secretary of Public Administration Ministry on LG polls deposits

President discusses investment opportunities with Japan's State Minister of Cabinet Office (English)

President discusses investment opportunities with Japan's State Minister of Cabinet Office (English)

Health officials caution public over influenza virus currently spreading across Sri Lanka

Health officials caution public over influenza virus currently spreading across Sri Lanka

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Sri Lanka registers strong protest as Canada sanctions four including Gotabaya, Mahinda (English)

Sri Lanka registers strong protest as Canada sanctions four including Gotabaya, Mahinda (English)

World Bank says Sri Lanka's output expected to contract again in 2023 (English)

World Bank says Sri Lanka's output expected to contract again in 2023 (English)

Election Commission to summon Public Admin. Ministry's secretary over letter (English)

Election Commission to summon Public Admin. Ministry's secretary over letter (English)

Sri Lanka registers strong protest against Canadian sanctions on ex-presidents

Sri Lanka registers strong protest against Canadian sanctions on ex-presidents