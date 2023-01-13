Special notice on 2022 A/L exam

The 2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination is scheduled to be held from January 23 to February 17, Commissioner-General of Exams H.J.M. Amith Jayasundara says.

Accordingly, the exam will be held at 2,200 centres across the island.

Conducting of all tuition classes, seminars, workshops and other related activities in preparation for the A/L exam will be prohibited from midnight on January 17 until the end of the exam.

Any complaints regarding this can be filed through the following telephone numbers:

• Police Headquarters – 011 242 1111

• Police hotline – 119

• Examination Department hotline – 1911

• Office of Commissioner-General of Examinations – 0112 785 211 / 0112 785 212

• School Examination Organizations and Results Branch – 0112 784 208 / 0112 784 537