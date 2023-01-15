Implementation of new COVID-19 protocols for tourists postponed - SLTDA

January 15, 2023   09:18 am

Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) has decided to postpone the implementation of new Covid-19 protocols for tourists arriving in the island.

Chairman of the SLTDA Priyantha Fernando stated that the implementation of new Coivd-19 regulations will be postponed until January 20.

The SLTDA took steps to introduce a series of new Covid-19 protocols on Friday (Jan.13) for tourists arriving in Sri Lanka. However, it was not approved by the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, Mr. Priyantha Fernando further mentioned that more than 37,000 tourist arrivals have been recorded within the first 12 days of this year.

