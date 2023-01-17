Female uni. student found murdered at Race Course; fellow student arrested

January 17, 2023   04:54 pm

The police have arrested a male university student who is suspected to have hacked a fellow female undergraduate to death using a sharp weapon near the Race Course Ground in Colombo 07.

The arrest was made in the area of Wellampitiya this evening. The suspect is set to be brought to Cinnamon Garden Police for interrogation.

Preliminary investigations uncovered that the deceased is a 24-year-old third-year student of the Science Faculty of Colombo University, police spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

Her body was found near the Race Course Ground earlier today (Jan 17). She is believed to have been murdered between 12 pm - 1 pm.

