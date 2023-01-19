CNN Travel lists Jaffna amongst 18 most underrated places in Asia

Jaffna has been listed in CNN Travel’s ‘18 of Asia’s most underrated places’, amongst several other scenic locations within the continent. 

While acknowledging the island’s breathtaking southern coast and the abundance of hills and estates in its central area, the heart of Sri Lanka’s Northern Province was hailed by CNN Travel for its culture, food and architecture.

“Jaffna is the primary home of the country’s Tamil-speaking population and still has gimmers of its Indian and Dutch colonial past, resulting in a fascinating, complex culture”, the article read.

Meanwhile, Ipoh, Malaysia; Isaan, Thailand; Leshan, China; Skardu, Pakistan; Nikko, Japan; Dalat, Vietnam; Davao, Philippines; Meghalaya, India; Pulau Ubin, Singapore; Samosir Island, Indonesia; Pakse, Laos; Bangladesh; Tengchong, China; Gogunsan Islands, South Korea; Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam; Kenting, Taiwan; and Banteay Chhmar, Cambodia were listed as the other 17 most underrated locations in Asia.

