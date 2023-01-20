Sourcing additional funds for election extremely challenging, Treasury Secretary tells SC

January 20, 2023   01:59 pm

Sourcing additional funds for an election at a time state revenue is depleting will be extremely challenging to the Treasury, Secretary to the Finance Ministry informed the Supreme Court.

Mr. Mahinda Siriwardana conveyed this to the Supreme Court in an affidavit submitted pertaining to a writ application filed by retired Army Colonel W.M.R. Wijesundara. The petition, citing the prevailing economic crisis, has sought a court order to defer the local government election.

It his affidavit,, the finance secretary pointed out that the country’s export revenues dropped by 8.2 percent in 2021 due to the Covid-19 outbreak and as a result the budget deficit increased by 11.6 percent in that year.

Siriwardana has also underscored that managing state funds is at a critical juncture due to the limited inflow of money from external and internal sources.

Election expenditure will gravely affect the financial situation of the country and sourcing funds for the election will be extremely challenging for the Treasury, he pointed out further.

