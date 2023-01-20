Siyambalapitiya on funding elections and countrys fiscal condition

Siyambalapitiya on funding elections and countrys fiscal condition

January 20, 2023   05:47 pm

The Treasury has told the Supreme Court that the management of state funds is facing a very critical situation at the moment, says State Minister of Finance, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya.
 
The State Minister, joining a media briefing at the Department of Government Information, made this remark while commenting on the affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court by Treasury Secretary Mahinda Siriwardana.
 
Commenting further, State Minister Siyambalapitiya also emphasized that the expenditure on the election will unfavourably affect the fiscal condition of the country, adding that the Treasury Secretary has indicated that it is a very challenging matter for the treasury to secure the financial resources required for the upcoming local government election.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Securing additional funds for an election extremely challenging - Treasury Secretary

Securing additional funds for an election extremely challenging - Treasury Secretary

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.20

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.20

Sanath Nishantha speaks to media on Cooperative election defeat

Sanath Nishantha speaks to media on Cooperative election defeat

US vessel arrives in Colombo for bilateral training exercise

US vessel arrives in Colombo for bilateral training exercise

COPE meeting heated up over production cost of eggs

COPE meeting heated up over production cost of eggs

Traders say importing eggs unnecessary due to drop in demand

Traders say importing eggs unnecessary due to drop in demand