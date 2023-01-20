The Treasury has told the Supreme Court that the management of state funds is facing a very critical situation at the moment, says State Minister of Finance, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya.



The State Minister, joining a media briefing at the Department of Government Information, made this remark while commenting on the affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court by Treasury Secretary Mahinda Siriwardana.



Commenting further, State Minister Siyambalapitiya also emphasized that the expenditure on the election will unfavourably affect the fiscal condition of the country, adding that the Treasury Secretary has indicated that it is a very challenging matter for the treasury to secure the financial resources required for the upcoming local government election.