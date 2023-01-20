Teena, close associate of Harak Kata arrested with heroin

Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a woman, who was in possession of heroin.

The 31-year-old suspect named Thilini Nishadi alias “Teena” is a resident of Maharagama, the police said.

The apprehension was made in accordance with a tip-off received by the officers of Organized Crimes Unit II of Police STF.

Further investigations have uncovered that the arrested woman is the paramour of the organized criminal and notorious drug trafficker Nadun Chinthaka Wickremaratne alias “Harak Kata”, and that she has led the drug peddling activities of “Harak Kata” in Sri Lanka, according to police.

Police STF has apprehended 12 grams and 800 milligrams of heroin which were in the possession of the arrested woman.

Police mentioned that the woman’s husband Dinesh Madusanka alias “Bula” is also currently in remand custody.

It was also revealed that she has had an extramarital affair with M.W. Madura Lakshitha alias “Midigama Hichchi Malli”, who was murdered previously, the police said, adding that she has also orchestrated his murder under the instructions of “Harak Kata”.

The arrested suspect has been handed over to Thihagoda Police for further investigations.