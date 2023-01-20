China includes SL in pilot program to resume outbound travel
January 20, 2023 10:04 pm
China has included Sri Lanka in a pilot program to resume its outbound group, starting from February 06, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo said today, quoting the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
Through this pilot program, China intends to firmly support the tourism industry and economic recovery of Sri Lanka, the embassy said further.
China reopened its borders after nearly three years of strict pandemic restrictions to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.