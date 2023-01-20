Rift in PUCSL after three members agree to retrospective electricity tariff hike

January 20, 2023   11:49 pm

The chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), Janaka Ratnayake says he would seek legal action to defend the independence of the commission.

Addressing a media briefing in Colombo today (Jan. 20), Ratnayake explained that the PUCSL had initially decided to oppose the retrospective electricity tariff hike green-lighted by the Cabinet of Ministers.

However, following a meeting with President Ranil Wickremesinghe, three members have gone back on the decision taken at the commission’s board meeting and have agreed to the Cabinet decision to implement a retrospective electricity tariff hike.

President Wickremesinghe had called a meeting with the other PUCSL members, excluding Ratnayake.

Now three PUCSL members are insisting on implementing the proposed electricity tariff hike.

Meanwhile, the National Council, which met yesterday, stresses that the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and the PUCSL should discuss this matter and take a final decision on tariff revision. Accordingly, the CEB and the PUCSL will be called to the National Council again on January 24.

