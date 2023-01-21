Accepting nominations for LG election ends today

Accepting nominations for LG election ends today

January 21, 2023   09:11 am

Accepting nominations for the upcoming local government election ends at 12.00 p.m. today (Jan 21).

Objections challenging the nominations submitted by the candidates can be filed until 1.30 p.m., the Election Commission mentioned.

Subsequently, Returning Officers will announce the list of the political parties and independent groups contesting the local government election.

The date of the local government election will be announced once the nominations accepting process is concluded, the election body said further.

Cash deposits for the upcoming local government election were accepted from January 04 to 20. Meanwhile, accepting nominations began on January 18.

Executive Director of the People’s Action for Free & Fair Elections (PAFFREL) Rohana Hettiarachchi has urged the candidates to behave in a peaceful manner while campaigning for the election.

