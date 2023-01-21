New Zealand HC meets Commander of SL Navy

New Zealand High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Michael Appleton met with the Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera at the Navy Headquarters yesterday (21 Jan.).

Appleton congratulated Vice Admiral Perera for being appointed as the 25th Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, while the ensuing discussion between them mainly focused on several matters of bilateral importance.

The cordial interaction drew to a close with an exchange of mementoes, marking the importance of the occasion.