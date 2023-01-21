New Zealand HC meets Commander of SL Navy

New Zealand HC meets Commander of SL Navy

January 21, 2023   09:23 pm

New Zealand High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Michael Appleton met with the Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera at the Navy Headquarters yesterday (21 Jan.).

Appleton congratulated Vice Admiral Perera for being appointed as the 25th Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, while the ensuing discussion between them mainly focused on several matters of bilateral importance.

The cordial interaction drew to a close with an exchange of mementoes, marking the importance of the occasion.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.21

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.21

Bus driver arrested over deadly collision in Nanu Oya that claimed 7 lives

Bus driver arrested over deadly collision in Nanu Oya that claimed 7 lives

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Reason for Nanu Oya fatal collision uncovered; bus driver to be arrested

Reason for Nanu Oya fatal collision uncovered; bus driver to be arrested

SLAF 10th Commander's Cup Golf Tournament 2023 kicks off in Trincomalee

SLAF 10th Commander's Cup Golf Tournament 2023 kicks off in Trincomalee

Govt trying to increase electricity tariffs by pressurizing PUCSL - Omalpe Sobhitha Thero

Govt trying to increase electricity tariffs by pressurizing PUCSL - Omalpe Sobhitha Thero