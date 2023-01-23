2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level exam begins today

2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level exam begins today

January 23, 2023   08:03 am

The 2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination will commence today at 2,200 centres across the island and with 331,709 candidates sitting for the exams. 

A total of 278,196 school applicants and 53,513 private candidates are expected to sit for the exams which will continue until February 17.

Meanwhile the Commissioner General of Examinations requests candidates to arrive early at their respective examination centres with their admission and valid identity cards.

“All candidates should reach the centres on time. We have given instructions to the heads of examination centres to make sure that the students take their seats in the exam centres at least half an hour before it begins. We have banned mobile phones, electronic devices, smart watches, Bluetooth and communication devices,” Mr. Amith Jayasundara said, adding that any candidate caught with such devises face a ban of 5 years from sitting for the exam.  

He also says that a further 10 minutes is to be added to the scheduled time for the 2022 G.C.E Advanced Level Examination. Accordingly, an extra 10 minutes will be added towards the end of the three-hour essay paper he said, asserting, however, that this additional time will not be given for the multiple-choice question paper.

Thus, the essay paper in which students have to choose a set number of questions to answer, will now run for a period of three hours and 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Ceylon Transport Board and the Department of Railways have decided to implement a special transport programme for students sitting the exam.

Over 1,600 police personnel are due to be deployed for duty during the 2022 Advanced Level Examination scheduled to commence today (Jan. 23). 

Accordingly, a total of 1,625 police officers will be deployed to ensure the security within examination centres, coordination centres, regional and central collection centres, and also during the transportation of other confidential documents. 

Meanwhile, all relevant police stations have also been notified to pay close attention to exam centres, and to constantly patrol the areas. 

