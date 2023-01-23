The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday (January 23) released the Men’s T20I Team of the Year 2022 and the Women’s T20I Team of the Year 2022, which both include one Sri Lankan player each.

The ICC opened the 2022 awards announcement week by revealing the T20I Team of the Year in both women’s and men’s categories.

The ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year and the Women’s T20I Team of the Year recognise the outstanding players who have impressed one and all - be it with the bat, the ball or their all-round exploits during 2022, which saw action across the globe including the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been included in the ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year while Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera is part of the Women’s T20I Team of the Year 2022.

“Wanindu Hasaranga continued to be Sri Lanka’s talisman in a year where they reigned supreme as the champions of the Asia Cup. He picked up nine crucial wickets in six games at the Asia Cup but at the same time, showed that he can do the damage with the bat, stroking a brilliant 27-ball 37 in the final against Pakistan to rescue his side.”

“The wrist-spinner weaved his magic at the T20 World Cup as well, picking up 15 wickets in eight games,” the ICC said.

On Inoka Ranaweera’s inclusion in the team, the ICC said: “Sri Lanka’s left-arm orthodox spinner Inoka Ranaweera had a spectacular year with the ball, finishing with 27 wickets in 19 T20Is, while averaging 13.85 with the ball and conceding runs at an economy rate of 5.75.”

“She took three or more wickets in four of the 19 T20Is she played in the year with a best of 4/7 coming against Bangladesh in the Sylhet in the Women’s Asia Cup. Her effort led Sri Lanka to a three-run victory over Bangladesh in the game.”