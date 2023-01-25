Update on coal procurement: Two more shipments expected in Jan.

January 25, 2023   05:00 am

Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says 10 of the 33 coal cargos required for the Norochcholai Coal Power Plant have been unloaded thus far.

Meanwhile, two more cargos are scheduled to arrive before the end of January and seven cargos each in February, March and April.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the lawmaker noted that insufficient cash flow and delays in financing have made it challenging to secure cargo on time and is delaying the process.

In a separate tweet, Minister Wijesekera revealed that 42.58 GWh of energy in total was generated yesterday, and 2.22 GWh of energy was saved from scheduled power cuts.

As per the power generation summary, the CEB has generated 47.03% of energy using coal, 28.17% using hydropower, 10.95% through thermal power, and 0.85 % from wind power, while independent power producers generated 4.94% using solar power and 1.64% using wind power.

