Thieves steal ATM machine from bank in Gampola

January 25, 2023   07:56 am

Four masked suspects have completely dismantled and removed an ATM machine from a private bank on the Kandy Road in Gampola last night, police said.

The incident had taken place at around 12.40 a.m. late last night.

Four individuals wearing masks to conceal their identities had arrived in a van and tied up the security officer at the bank before proceeding to remove the ATM machine, police said.

Gampola Police is conducting further investigations into the incident. 

