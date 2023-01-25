CBSL governor hopeful IMF will receive all financial assurances for debt restructuring soon

CBSL governor hopeful IMF will receive all financial assurances for debt restructuring soon

January 25, 2023   03:03 pm

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) is hopeful that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will be able to receive financial assurances from all of Sri Lanka’s creditors pertaining to the island’s debt restructuring plan in a very short period, Governor Dr. Nandalal Weearsinghe stated.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon (25 Jan) on Monetary Policy Review No. 01 of 2023, Dr. Weerasinghe noted that while India has given clear financial assurances to the IMF, which are acceptable by their standards, other bilateral creditors including China, the Paris Club and other smaller creditors are currently in the process of issuing these assurances.

“There have been a lot of significant communications happening between the IMF and the Paris Club and other non-Paris Club members, and also with our Minister of Finance. That process is making very good progress”, the CBSL Governor stated, explaining that the issuance of financial assurances is a matter between the creditors and the IMF.

He explained that initially, the creditors will issue the said letter to the IMF, following which the global money lender will decide whether the financial assurances received are sufficient to progress with the IMF board approval for the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Sri Lanka is currently waiting on. 

“As a result, we hope that IMF would be able to receive the necessary financial assurances from all the creditors in a very short period”,  he said in this regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

HRCSL summons several top officials over power cuts during A/L exam

HRCSL summons several top officials over power cuts during A/L exam

HRCSL summons several top officials over power cuts during A/L exam

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.25

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.25

Villagers afflicted by wild elephants eating garbage at Pallakadu solid waste management centre

Villagers afflicted by wild elephants eating garbage at Pallakadu solid waste management centre

Ten coal cargos required for Norochcholai power plant unloaded - Energy Ministry

Ten coal cargos required for Norochcholai power plant unloaded - Energy Ministry

Election Commission requests Rs. 800 Mn from Finance Secretary for LG poll expenses

Election Commission requests Rs. 800 Mn from Finance Secretary for LG poll expenses

Central Bank maintains policy interest rates at current levels

Central Bank maintains policy interest rates at current levels

ATM machine stolen from private bank in Gampola

ATM machine stolen from private bank in Gampola

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm