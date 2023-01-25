President calls special all-party conference tomorrow

An all-party conference is scheduled to be held tomorrow (26 Jan.), at the Presidential Secretariat, under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Accordingly, the leaders of political parties representing the parliament have been called for the all-party meeting, which will be held tomorrow at 04:00 p.m., in order to reach a consensus and improve national harmony, the PMD said.