Sathosa slashes prices of six essential food items

Lanka Sathosa has slashed the prices of six essential food items, including dried chillis and lentils.

Accordingly, the revised prices will be effective from tomorrow (26 Jan.), at all Lanka Sathosa stores across the island.

Listed below are the price revised prices;

Dried Chillis – Rs. 1,700/kg

White Raw Rice (local) – Rs. 169/kg

Red Kekulu Rice – Rs. 179/kg

White Nadu Rice – Rs. 184/kg

Keeri Samba Rice – Rs. 235/kg

Red Dhal – Rs. 365/kg