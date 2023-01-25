Constitutional Council to call for applications for Independent Commissions

Constitutional Council to call for applications for Independent Commissions

January 25, 2023   05:32 pm

The Constitutional Council met for the first time today (25 Jan.), and has decided to call for applications from those interested and qualified to be appointed as members of the Independent Commissions.

Accordingly, a newspaper advertisement will be published in this regard, after which two weeks will be given from the date of advertisement to furnish all related applications, the Communication Department of the Sri Lanka Parliament confirmed.

According to reports, new members will be appointed to the Election Commission, Delimitation Commission, National Police Commission, Audit Service Commission, Human Rights Commission, National Procurement Commission, Finance Commission and Bribery Commission after the Constitutional Council gives the go-ahead to the recommendations made by the President for the positions of chairpersons and members of several independent commissions.

The meeting also focused on the future activities of the Council along with the mandate of the Constitutional Council stipulated in the Constitution and the other laws.

The meeting was presided by Council Chairman, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, with newly-appointed members Dr. Pratap Ramanujam, Dr. (Mrs) Dilkushi Anula Wijesundere, Dr. (Mrs) Weligama Vidana Arachchige Dinesha Samararatne also present, along with Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva, MP Sagara Kariyawasam, Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake and Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General Kushani Rohanadeera.

