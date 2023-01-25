No power cuts during A/L exam period

No power cuts during A/L exam period

January 25, 2023   07:00 pm

All parties including the Ministry of Power and Energy, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), they Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) have agreed before the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) to refrain from imposing power cuts during the 2022 GCE Advanced Level Examination.

Accordingly, it was agreed upon at the inquiry held at the HRCSL premises that no power cuts will be imposed from today (25 Jan.) until 17 February.

