Italy to supply helicopters to SL to combat human trafficking

The Republic of Italy has expressed its willingness to help Sri Lanka by supplying helicopters for anti-human trafficking measures taken by the Government of Sri Lanka, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Her Excellency the Italian Ambassador Rita Giuliana Mannella has revealed this during a meeting with President Ranil Wickremesinghe today (Jan. 25) at the Presidential Secretariat.

The duo discussed the strengthening of the partnership between Italy and Sri Lanka and special attention was paid to cultural exchanges, tourism enhancement, possible investments, defence aspects, and on how Italy can help Sri Lanka during these challenging times, according to the PMD.