Court summons IGP over probe into Rs. 17M cash found at Presidents House

Court summons IGP over probe into Rs. 17M cash found at Presidents House

January 25, 2023   09:49 pm

The Colombo Fort Magistrate today (Jan. 25) issued summons on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), informing him to present facts before courts regarding the transfer of investigations related to the over Rs.17 million in cash found inside the President’s House by protesters who stormed the premises, from the Police Special Investigation Unit (SIU) to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The Fort Magistrate’s Court had also ordered the Convenor of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) Wasantha Mudalige, a defendant in the case, to be remanded further until February 08.

Meanwhile, the collection of signatures for 10,000 sworn affidavits from the public, seeking the release of Wasantha Mudalige had commenced today in front of Colombo Fort Railway Station.

The campaign had been organized by trade unions together with several other organizations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - "PRIME TIME" 2023.01.25

NEWS IN BRIEF -

NEWS IN BRIEF - "PRIME TIME" 2023.01.25

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

HRCSL summons several top officials over power cuts during A/L exam

HRCSL summons several top officials over power cuts during A/L exam

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.25

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.25

Villagers afflicted by wild elephants eating garbage at Pallakadu solid waste management centre

Villagers afflicted by wild elephants eating garbage at Pallakadu solid waste management centre

Ten coal cargos required for Norochcholai power plant unloaded - Energy Ministry

Ten coal cargos required for Norochcholai power plant unloaded - Energy Ministry