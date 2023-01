The results of the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination 2022 have been released online, says the Commissioner General of Examinations, H.J.M.C. Amith Jayasundara.

He said the relevant examination results can be viewed via the official websites of the Examinations Department - www.doenets.lk or www.results.exams.gov.lk

A total of 329,668 students sat for the 2022 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination which was held on December 18, 2022.