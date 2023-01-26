Chinas EXIM bank gives Sri Lanka debt extension

Chinas EXIM bank gives Sri Lanka debt extension

January 26, 2023   11:31 am

China’s Export-Import Bank of China (EXIM) has provided Sri Lanka with a debt extension, China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday, confirming a Reuters report earlier this week.

EXIM offered Sri Lanka a two-year moratorium on its debt and said it would support the country’s efforts to secure a $2.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.

Regional rivals China and India are the biggest bilateral lenders to Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people that is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades.

“China feels for Sri Lanka as it faces difficulties and challenges and has been helping with Sri Lanka’s socio-economic development as best as we can,” the foreign ministry said in comments to Reuters.

India wrote to the IMF earlier this month, saying it would commit to supporting Sri Lanka with financing and debt relief, but the island nation also needs the backing of China in order to reach a final agreement with the global lender.

At the end of 2020, China EXIM loaned Sri Lanka $2.83 billion which is 3.5% of the island’s debt, according to an IMF report released in March last year.

EXIM is a policy bank tasked by Beijing with lending to governments and key industries globally.

Commitments made to 100 developing nations by EXIM and the China Development Bank (CDB), the country’s two main policy lenders fell to a 13-year low of $3.7 billion in 2021 due to Beijing curtailing funding for large-scale oil projects, a study from Boston University Global Development Policy Center showed.


Source: Reuters
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Agreement reached at HRCSL not to impose power cuts during A/L exam period

Agreement reached at HRCSL not to impose power cuts during A/L exam period

Sri Lanka discusses prospects for enhancing cooperation with OIC (English)

Sri Lanka discusses prospects for enhancing cooperation with OIC (English)

High commissioner underscores importance of Sri Lanka-India cooperation, togetherness (English)

High commissioner underscores importance of Sri Lanka-India cooperation, togetherness (English)

CBSL governor hopeful IMF will receive all financial assurances for debt restructuring soon (English)

CBSL governor hopeful IMF will receive all financial assurances for debt restructuring soon (English)

Constitutional Council to call for applications for Independent Commissions (English)

Constitutional Council to call for applications for Independent Commissions (English)

Hundreds of youths claim they were duped by an agency promising jobs in Türkiye

Hundreds of youths claim they were duped by an agency promising jobs in Türkiye

Talented music composer and FM Derana producer Duleeka Kodagoda passes away

Talented music composer and FM Derana producer Duleeka Kodagoda passes away