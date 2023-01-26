Japan working hard to help Sri Lanka  top Japanese finance diplomat

Japan working hard to help Sri Lanka  top Japanese finance diplomat

January 26, 2023   12:25 pm

Japanese Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs, Masato Kanda, has assured that Japan is closely coordinating with international organizations, such as the Paris Club and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to ensure the participation of non-Paris Club members in Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring plan.

Speaking to Reuters, Kanda stated that Japan was working hard to help Sri Lanka, which is suffering its deepest economic crisis in 70 years, by coordinating with the Paris Club of creditor nations and the IMF to ensure the participation of non-members, including China and India, in efforts to restructure the island nation’s debt.

“It is desirable to work with these non-Paris Club countries in the same way with the Common Framework,” he said, referring to a Group of 20 mechanism designed to provide a swift and comprehensive debt restructuring for nations facing difficulty meeting debt obligations after the COVID-19 shock to their economies.

“If this is realised, it would pave the way to carry out debt restructuring for other middle-income countries.”

Kanda said crisis-hit Sri Lanka was a key issue when it came to helping countries in debt but he was not sure when creditors aiming to extend it loans would meet.

Kanda, who will oversee deputy-level negotiations on economic policy among the Group of Seven (G7) nations this year, said in an interview that while sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine will be at top priority at G7 finance track under Japan’s chair of the G7, global debt problems too, would be at the top of the G7 agenda.

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Agreement reached at HRCSL not to impose power cuts during A/L exam period

Agreement reached at HRCSL not to impose power cuts during A/L exam period

Sri Lanka discusses prospects for enhancing cooperation with OIC (English)

Sri Lanka discusses prospects for enhancing cooperation with OIC (English)

High commissioner underscores importance of Sri Lanka-India cooperation, togetherness (English)

High commissioner underscores importance of Sri Lanka-India cooperation, togetherness (English)

CBSL governor hopeful IMF will receive all financial assurances for debt restructuring soon (English)

CBSL governor hopeful IMF will receive all financial assurances for debt restructuring soon (English)

Constitutional Council to call for applications for Independent Commissions (English)

Constitutional Council to call for applications for Independent Commissions (English)

Hundreds of youths claim they were duped by an agency promising jobs in Türkiye

Hundreds of youths claim they were duped by an agency promising jobs in Türkiye

Talented music composer and FM Derana producer Duleeka Kodagoda passes away

Talented music composer and FM Derana producer Duleeka Kodagoda passes away