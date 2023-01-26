Police arrest youth over fake lottery ticket scam

Sri Lanka Police yesterday (25 Jan.) cracked down on a lottery ticket scam in Kurunegala, where over 200 fake tickets were being sold.

The racket was uncovered following a raid carried out by the Kurunegala Police based on information received in this regard, leading to the arrest of an individual and the seizure of 232 fake lottery tickets.

The suspect has been identified as a 26-year-old resident of Valichchenai and is due to be produced before the Kurunegala Magistrate’s Court, Police reported.