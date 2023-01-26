SJB betrayed me  Beruwala Mayor

Mazahim Mohamed, the Mayor of Beruwala, has claimed that he was betrayed by the leaders of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party.

Mohamed accused the party of making false promises to him pertaining to the upcoming Local Government (LG) election, stating that his name had been removed from the nomination paper prior to submission.

“At 08:30 a.m., on the last day of submissions, they handed over the nomination paper without my name. The party leader even took a picture with me, promising me that we would ensure the party’s victory with a collective effort. They broke this promise and they betrayed my trust”, the Mayor said.

He further questioned how such ‘weak’ leaders intend on running the country, saying “People who are supposed to maintain the peace and unity amongst the public are the people who, instead, create disharmony”.

The upcoming LG election is scheduled to be held on 09 March, with the acceptance of nominations having ended on 21 January.

The acceptance of cash deposits ended on 20 January, while the deadline for postal votes from all eligible voters ended on 23 January.