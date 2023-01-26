SJB betrayed me  Beruwala Mayor

SJB betrayed me  Beruwala Mayor

January 26, 2023   01:29 pm

Mazahim Mohamed, the Mayor of Beruwala, has claimed that he was betrayed by the leaders of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party.

Mohamed accused the party of making false promises to him pertaining to the upcoming Local Government (LG) election, stating that his name had been removed from the nomination paper prior to submission.

“At 08:30 a.m., on the last day of submissions, they handed over the nomination paper without my name. The party leader even took a picture with me, promising me that we would ensure the party’s victory with a collective effort. They broke this promise and they betrayed my trust”, the Mayor said.

He further questioned how such ‘weak’ leaders intend on running the country, saying “People who are supposed to maintain the peace and unity amongst the public are the people who, instead, create disharmony”.

The upcoming LG election is scheduled to be held on 09 March, with the acceptance of nominations having ended on 21 January.

The acceptance of cash deposits ended on 20 January, while the deadline for postal votes from all eligible voters ended on 23 January.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Agreement reached at HRCSL not to impose power cuts during A/L exam period

Agreement reached at HRCSL not to impose power cuts during A/L exam period

Sri Lanka discusses prospects for enhancing cooperation with OIC (English)

Sri Lanka discusses prospects for enhancing cooperation with OIC (English)

High commissioner underscores importance of Sri Lanka-India cooperation, togetherness (English)

High commissioner underscores importance of Sri Lanka-India cooperation, togetherness (English)

CBSL governor hopeful IMF will receive all financial assurances for debt restructuring soon (English)

CBSL governor hopeful IMF will receive all financial assurances for debt restructuring soon (English)

Constitutional Council to call for applications for Independent Commissions (English)

Constitutional Council to call for applications for Independent Commissions (English)

Hundreds of youths claim they were duped by an agency promising jobs in Türkiye

Hundreds of youths claim they were duped by an agency promising jobs in Türkiye

Talented music composer and FM Derana producer Duleeka Kodagoda passes away

Talented music composer and FM Derana producer Duleeka Kodagoda passes away