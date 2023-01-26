38 Lankans repatriated from Réunion Island, France

January 26, 2023   03:39 pm

A group of 38 Sri Lankans were repatriated by the authorities of the Réunion Island of France last evening (25 Jan.), after an illegal migration attempt via sea was foiled.

The group had departed from the Negombo fisheries harbour on 01 December 2022 on a multiday fishing trawler, and had proceeded towards the Diego Garcia Island, where they were apprehended and deported by the British Navy on 30 December 2022.

Subsequently, however, the smuggler had cruised with the group of illegal immigrants towards Réunion Island in French territory, where they were held by the relevant authorities on 14 January. 

They were then produced before the Réunion Court, following which they were repatriated yesterday.

The group, inclusive of 33 males, two females aged over 18 and two boys and a girl aged below 18,  have been identified as residents of Jaffna, Vavuniya, Mannar, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu, Trincomalee, Batticaloa Puttalam, Negombo and Gampaha, and were handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for onward legal proceedings.

The smugglers, identified as residents of Kalpitiya and Kandy, are believed to have charged sums ranging from Rs. 400,000 to Rs. 1 million per person, Sri Lanka Navy reported.

Thus, the Sri Lanka Navy have urged the public to refrain from falling prey to such ploys, adding that the French Government too, does not entertain the illegal entry of people to the Réunion Island and such people will be immediately repatriated upon apprehension. 

