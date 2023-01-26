Another suspect involved in the assassination of Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia Municipal Council member Ranjan de Silva has been arrested on Wednesday (Jan. 25).

De Silva, the father of popular Sri Lankan cricketer Dhananjaya de Silva, was murdered in a shooting that took place in Ratmalana in May, 2018.

The 29-year-old suspect, identified as Malindu Lakmal alias “Kotiya” is reportedly a resident of Ratmalana area.

The crimes unit of Mount Lavinia Police had arrested the suspect at the Sayuru Pura apartment complex on charges of aiding and abetting the crime.

Interrogations into the arrestee, who had recently returned to the island from overseas, also led to the recovery of a hand grenade hidden at the Gonakovile cemetery in Ratmalana.