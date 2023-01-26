AG to present facts over interim order against PAYE tax on judges

The Attorney General has requested the Court of Appeal that an opportunity be given to present facts before the court in relation to the interim order issued preventing the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) from collecting PAYE taxes from judges.

Accordingly, the case is due to be taken up on 09 February, after the Attorney General noted that measures with regard to deducting the PAYE tax from some judges are already underway.

The Court of Appeal yesterday (25) issued an interim order preventing the IRD from collecting PAYE taxes from judges following the consideration of a petition filed by an association of Sri Lanka’s District Judges and Magistrates’ .

The order was issued by the Appellate Court Bench, comprising of Judges Sobhitha Rajakaruna and Dhammika Ganepola.

The association filed the petition on the grounds that deducting such a tax from the salaries of judges is not ‘appropriate’, and is against the constitutional law, and have named the Chief Accountant and the Secretary to the Ministry of Justice as respondents.