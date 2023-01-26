State Minister hopeful Sri Lanka will receive first tranche of IMF bailout soon

January 26, 2023   06:19 pm

State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has stated that he is ‘hopeful’ that Sri Lanka will receive the first tranche of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) due from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) soon, following a discussion with an IMF delegation.

The discussion, which was deemed successful by the State Minister, took place this afternoon (26 Jan.), with IMF Executive Director for India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Bhutan, Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanium having led the delegation.

While Siyambalapitiya expressed his confidence with regard to obtaining the EFF, the meeting also focused, at length, on the issues faced by the public of Sri Lanka, and the concerns surrounding state revenue.

Technical issues in relation to obtaining loans were also discussed at the meeting, a release issued by the Ministry of Finance said, stating that it was ensured at the end of the said discussion that the island nation is entitled to financial facilities made available by the IMF.

