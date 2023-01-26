Election Commission says not informed of any resignation yet

Election Commission says not informed of any resignation yet

January 26, 2023   06:46 pm

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has stated that they are yet to receive any resignation letters from its members, contrary to various media reports. 

Accordingly, the Commission noted that preparations for the upcoming 2023 Local Government (LG) election are being carried out uninterruptedly, as no resignation letters or copies of said letters have been received thus far. 

The LG election is scheduled to be held on 09 March. 

Mrs. P.M.S. Charles, a member of the Commission, had reportedly tendered her resignation letter to President Rani Wickremesinghe yesterday (25 Jan.), sources had told Ada Derana. 

Accordingly, the source stated that Mrs. Charles has informed the President that she will resign from the commission with effect from January 25, 2023. 
When inquired by Ada Derana, however, the Election Commission had stated yesterday that they have not been notified in this regard so far.

