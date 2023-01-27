Several areas to receive fairly heavy showers of about 50mm

January 27, 2023   07:16 am

Showers will occur at times in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale district, the Department of Meteorology says.

Several spells of showers are likely in Hambantota and Polonnaruwa districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers of about 50mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Batticaloa, Ampara and Badulla districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thunder showers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Trincomalee via Pottuvil. Showers or thunder showers will occur in the other sea areas during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Kankasanthurai via Puttalam and Mannar and sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Matara via Hambanthota.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Kankasanthurai via Puttalam and Mannar and sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Matara via Hambanthota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

