Eleven suspects arrested over recent murder in Kopay

Sri Lanka Police have arrested 11 suspects in total in connection with the murder of a man in Kopay.

The arrests were made following an investigation initiated by the Kopay Police into the incident, in which the victim had been clubbed to death on January 21.

Reportedly, three people including two women – aged 21 and 47 years – who aided and abetted the crime, are among the arrestees. According to the police, the male suspects are between 14-52 years of age.

They were identified as residents of Urumbirai South and Kopay areas.

The clubs, iron rods and blunted weapons used by the perpetrators to commit the crime were also seized by the police.

The suspects are due to be produced before the Jaffna Magistrate’s Court later today (Jan. 27), the police said further.