Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 16 Mn seized in northern waters

Sri Lanka Navy seized two large consignments of Kerala cannabis with a wet weight of more than 49kg in separate operations conducted in the seas off Jaffna on Wednesday.

One consignment was taken into custody during a special search operation off Delft Island in Jaffna, in which three suspects aboard a dinghy were apprehended.

SLNS Wasaba attached to the Northern Naval Command had seized approximately 20kg and 900g (wet weight) of Kerala cannabis while searching a dinghy on suspicions.

In another development, SLNS Ranavijaya attached to the Northern Naval Command, which was engaged in a search operation in the same sea area, managed to intercept another sack of Kerala cannabis weighing 29kg (wet weight) adrift in waters. Reportedly, the sack had been left behind by the suspects as the naval officers approached.

According to the navy, the gross street value of the stock of Kerala cannabis seized in this operation is believed to be over Rs. 16 million.

The apprehended suspects, aged 25-42 years, have been identified as residents of Mandaitivu and Thalayadi in Jaffna. They handed over to the Delft Police, along with the seized stocks of Kerala cannabis and the dinghy, for onward legal action.