CEB earned over Rs. 100bn after electricity tariff revision  Patali

MP Patali Champika Ranawaka has revealed that the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has earned a sum of Rs. 108 billion within the first three months of implementing the new electricity tariff.

Speaking at a conference held in Colombo, Ranawaka deemed CEB’s recent claims that the provision of an uninterrupted supply of electricity has proven difficult, owing to the high costs incurred for the generation of electricity and the lack of funds in this regard, unacceptable.

Meanwhile, although it was recently agreed upon by several parties, including the CEB, that an uninterrupted supply of electricity will be provided for the duration of the 2022 GCE Advanced Level Examination, scheduled power cuts of 2 hours and 20 minutes were imposed yesterday (26 Jan.) as well.

On Wednesday evening (25 Jan.), the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) convened an urgent meeting with the top officials of the CEB, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) ,the Ministry of Power & Energy and the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), during which an agreement was reached not to impose power cuts during this period in order to minimize the inconvenience caused to the students sitting for the exam.

Thus, the HRCSL yesterday warned that it would seek legal action if the relevant authorities fail to provide an uninterrupted power supply during the period in which the exam is being held.

The 2022 GCE Advanced Level Examination began on 23 January, and is scheduled to go on until 17 February.