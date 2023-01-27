PUCSL refuses to approve CEBs requests for power cuts until end of A/L exam

January 27, 2023   02:03 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has informed the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) that requests for power interruptions would not be green-lighted until February 17, 2023.

In a letter director to CEB’s additional general manager, PUCSL chairman Janaka Ratnayake said the decision was taken with the intention of safeguarding the human rights of the 331,709 candidates sitting for the 2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination.

The letter comes in response to the CEB general manager’s request for approval from the commission for the power interruption schedule today (Jan. 27).

The electricity sector regulator, directing the CEB to provide an uninterrupted power supply until the end of the exam, has requested the state-owned utility to refrain from submission of requests of approval for scheduled power interruptions until February 17.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Commonwealth Secretary-General to visit Sri Lanka in Feb. (English)

Commonwealth Secretary-General to visit Sri Lanka in Feb. (English)

Japan working hard to help Sri Lanka  top Japanese finance diplomat (English)

Japan working hard to help Sri Lanka  top Japanese finance diplomat (English)

Finance State Minister 'hopeful' Sri Lanka will receive first tranche of IMF bailout soonc (English)

Finance State Minister 'hopeful' Sri Lanka will receive first tranche of IMF bailout soonc (English)

President instructs to celebrate 75th Independence with pride but at minimal cost (English)

President instructs to celebrate 75th Independence with pride but at minimal cost (English)

Finance State Minister 'hopeful' Sri Lanka will receive first tranche of IMF bailout soonc

Finance State Minister 'hopeful' Sri Lanka will receive first tranche of IMF bailout soonc

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.01.26

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.01.26

President instructs to celebrate 75th Independence with pride but at minimal cost

President instructs to celebrate 75th Independence with pride but at minimal cost