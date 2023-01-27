The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has informed the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) that requests for power interruptions would not be green-lighted until February 17, 2023.

In a letter director to CEB’s additional general manager, PUCSL chairman Janaka Ratnayake said the decision was taken with the intention of safeguarding the human rights of the 331,709 candidates sitting for the 2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination.

The letter comes in response to the CEB general manager’s request for approval from the commission for the power interruption schedule today (Jan. 27).

The electricity sector regulator, directing the CEB to provide an uninterrupted power supply until the end of the exam, has requested the state-owned utility to refrain from submission of requests of approval for scheduled power interruptions until February 17.