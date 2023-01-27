Former President Maithripala Sirisena has been issued a warning by Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage.

Accordingly, Sirisena was warned over his failure to be present in the defendant’s dock when a case against him was called in open court this morning (27 Jan.).

The private case filed against the former President over his failure to prevent the Easter Attacks of 2019, despite having received intelligene in this regard prior to the attacks, was taken up in open court today.

The case, which was filed by Father Cyril Gamini and another who had lost his leg at the bombing that took place at St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade, is due to be taken up on 17 March.

The former President did not get into defendant’s dock when the case was first called, after which President’s Counsel (PC) Rienzie Arsekularatne, appearing on behalf of the plaintiff, brought the court’s attention to the incident.

Sirisena’s legal representation, PC Faiszer Musthapha, subsequently noted that there was no need for Sirisena to get into the defendant’s dock as the Court of Appeal had suspended further action with regard to the case.

Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage noted, however, that the Court of Appeal had ordered that the charge sheet against the suspect be read out by the Magistrate’s Court.

He further noted that although an order was issued by the Court of Appeal preventing any further action be taken in this regard until an order is issued by the Court, an order preventing the suspect from getting into the defendant’s dock had not been issued.

The former President was then seen getting into the defendant’s dock when he was summoned for a second time.