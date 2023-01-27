High Court refuses bail for brother of Easter Sunday suicide bombers

January 27, 2023   08:11 pm

The Colombo High Court today (27 Jan.) refused bail for Mohammed Ibrahim Ismail, identified as the brother of two suicide bombers involved in the Easter Sunday Attacks of 2019.

The order was issued by Colombo High Court Judge Navaratne Marasinghe.

Legal counsel representing the accused had requested that he be granted bail on the grounds that he has been held in remand custody for nearly three years, while the first and second defendants related to the case were released on bail upon consideration of their old age and contribution towards the crime.

The accused was identified as the brother of Inshaf Ahmed Ibrahim and Ilham Ibrahim, both of whom had carried out attacks in the series of bombings that took place on Easter Sunday in 2019.

