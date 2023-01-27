Speaker places signature on two Bills

Speaker places signature on two Bills

January 27, 2023   08:49 pm

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena today (27 Jan.) placed his signature on two Bills that were recently passed in Parliament.

Accordingly, Abeywardena signed the Regulation of Election Expenses Bill, which was passed in Parliament on 19 January, and the Bureau of Rehabilitation Bill, which was passed in Parliament a day prior, on 18 January.

Thus, these Bills will now come into effect as the Bureau of Rehabilitation Act No. 2 of 2023 and the Regulation of Election Expenses Act No. 3 of 2023.

The Bill pertaining to the regulation of election expenditure was passed in Parliament with a majority of 61 votes, with 97 MPs having voted in favour of the Bill, and 36 voting against it.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Rehabilitation Bill was passed with 23 votes in favour and six votes against.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Focus of all-party conference falls on fully implementing 13th Amendment

Focus of all-party conference falls on fully implementing 13th Amendment

Ex-President Sirisena seen in defendant's dock after warning from Fort Magistrate

Ex-President Sirisena seen in defendant's dock after warning from Fort Magistrate

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.01.27

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.01.27

Students who excelled in Grade 5 Scholarship exam speak to Ada Derana...

Students who excelled in Grade 5 Scholarship exam speak to Ada Derana...

Public Security Minister Tiran Alles makes request from drug dealers

Public Security Minister Tiran Alles makes request from drug dealers

Views expresses by political party representatives on upcoming LG election

Views expresses by political party representatives on upcoming LG election