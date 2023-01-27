Speaker places signature on two Bills

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena today (27 Jan.) placed his signature on two Bills that were recently passed in Parliament.

Accordingly, Abeywardena signed the Regulation of Election Expenses Bill, which was passed in Parliament on 19 January, and the Bureau of Rehabilitation Bill, which was passed in Parliament a day prior, on 18 January.

Thus, these Bills will now come into effect as the Bureau of Rehabilitation Act No. 2 of 2023 and the Regulation of Election Expenses Act No. 3 of 2023.

The Bill pertaining to the regulation of election expenditure was passed in Parliament with a majority of 61 votes, with 97 MPs having voted in favour of the Bill, and 36 voting against it.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Rehabilitation Bill was passed with 23 votes in favour and six votes against.